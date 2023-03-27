County names committee to proceed with Courthouse birthday planning

A committee has been named by the Evans County Board of Commissioners (BOC) to coordinate a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Evans Courthouse and provide oversight for maintenance needs and preservation of the historical structure. Five local citizens, including one member of the BOC, were approved unanimously to serve on the Evans County Courthouse Preservation Committee, in anticipation of a local observance to be held as early as June but no later than August of this year.
For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.