County officials reject road name change; resident later withdraws request to BOC — Evans County Adminstrator updates project work: ‘A lot going on’

A resident’s request to rename Tobacco Warehouse Road on the east side of Claxton was placed on hold during a meeting of the Evans County Board of Commissioners last week. Former Claxton police chief Edward Oglesbee was present for the BOC’s August 1 regular meeting to ask that the Warehouse Road name be changed to Oglesbee Lane. Although Oglesbee notified the county later last week that he was withdrawing his request for the name change, the BOC agreed during their meeting that additional research would be needed before such requests could be approved.

