County proposed budget for FY19 shows $900K deficit

BOC may raise taxes 2 mills to balance budget

Evans County Board of Commissioners reviewed a proposed fiscal year 2019 general fund budget during their regular meeting on July 3 that reflects a deficit of approximately $925,000. County Administrator Casey Burkhalter advised commissioners that a tax increase of almost 2 mills might be necessary to balance the budget.

While further adjustments and revisions are pending before final approval eight budgets (of 29 general fund budgets) will stay the same; five have been reduced; and 16 reflect an increase which Burkhalter attributes primarily to a 40 percent hike in county health insurance costs.

By Julie Braly Enterprise Editor editor@claxtonenterprise.com