County rescinds ‘user fee’ charge to churches

Meeting in special session Monday night, Evans County Commissioners agreed unanimously to rescind a recent decision to begin charging churches in the county annual fees for fire and ambulance services. Following an address to the BOC by Ron Hallman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church, members voted unanimously to rescind the decision that was implemented early this year and begin the process of refunding payments already received from church organizations.

