County taking steps to prepare for brutal cold wave hitting Evans

The good news over the next several days is that there will be plenty of sunshine. The bad news, however, is that the overnight temperatures now through next Friday won’t struggle above freezing.

In preparation for an extended hard freeze that begins tonight (Friday, Dec. 23), Evans County Emergency Management (EMA) Director Justin Denton said the County has several loads of sand and spreaders ready to go. The sand, if needed, will be spread upon bridges and other roadways where ice might accumulate.

“Throughout the course of the weather event, law enforcement, public works, and EMA will monitor road conditions and deploy those resources as needed,” Denton advised via email. “As of now we have plans in place to activate temporary re-warming stations should the need arise. We have the basic plans in place to activate further assistance if our community sees prolonged periods of power outages.”

Denton reported that the county had a few reports of downed dead trees Friday morning, with reports of sustained winds of 22 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Claxton Mayor Terry Branch that all city departments – police, fire, water/sewer, are on higher alert to respond to any calls.

At noon Friday the local temperature was 37 degrees, which was expected to fall to 23° overnight. Subfreezing temps will continue until Thursday night when the overnight low is predicted to be 31°. The high next Friday is expected to reach 71°.

Very cold wind chills will drop the temperature as low as ‘zero’ locally and throughout most of southeast Georgia.