County to hire part-time EMA director, restructure department

County Administrator Casey Burkhalter addressed Evans County commissioners during their regular monthly meeting held last week concerning possible restructure of the county’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

…Burkhalter proposed the county hire a part-time EMA director to oversee current employees whom he said “…are already doing the duties related to their section. But the designated title and responsibilities need to be incorporated into their individual job descriptions accordingly.”

Burkhalter proposed the following deputy directors….

…Current EDA Director (Mac) Edwards will retain the position until the county hires a part-time director.

By Julie Braly, Editor