County to proceed with developing draft RFP to consider possible sale of landfill

Evans County will proceed with development of a ‘draft’ Request for Proposals (RFP) to consider the sale of the County Landfill. Meeting Tuesday night, April 2, the Board of Commissioners approved a motion to move forward with putting together the RFP for their review, while incorporating suggestions from the BOC members and prospective bidders. “From the last meeting that we had on the RFI (request for information), the next step would be based on the way the environmental engineer and the attorney suggested to draft an RFP, send it out to all the customers that were interested to get their response back and then send out an official RFP,” County Administrator Casey Burkhalter told the board.

