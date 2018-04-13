County wants property owners to address road/pond proposals

The Evans County Board of Commissioners have agreed to meet with the property owner of a failing pond dam on the Breckley Blocker Road and ask that extensive work recommended in a recent engineering report be carried out by the pond’s owner.

Wesley Parker of Parker Engineering filed a long list of recommendations with the BOC in mid-September concerning his inspection of road deterioration caused by heavy rains, poor drainage, and other issues.

By Mickey Peace, Publisher