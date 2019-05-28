County’s projected budget balances but includes cuts to EDA and Health Dept.

Included in the budget was requested amounts from department heads and recommended amounts from the Budget Committee for each department. The total revenue summary was presented at $5,182,575. There were no significant increases for the county departments.

According to the unofficial minutes for the May 21 meeting, Burkhalter also “presented the outer agency budget, and the Budget Committee recommended reducing the Health Department’s budget and cutting the Industrial Development Authority’s budget due to it having approximately $130,000 cash-on-hand balance and receiving rental funds. The county currently maintains the grounds for the IDA and has included the IDA on the county’s insurance; the costs for these aspects are approximately $25,000-$30,000. The county will continue to maintain the grounds and cover the IDA on insurance. By doing this and cutting the Health Department budget in half, the overall budget balances. Burkhalter explained the budget process for individual departments and complimented department heads, as they have communicated effectively when unplanned expenses have taken place.”

For the full story, see the May 29, 2019 issue of The Claxton Enterprise.