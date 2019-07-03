Court of Appeals upholds ruling in lawsuit over attorney’s handling of Durham Trust

In a Georgia Court of Appeals ruling published last week, a three-judge panel upheld a local court decision that granted summary judgment to the beneficiaries of a trust agreement that was executed in April 2000, with Claxton Attorney William E. Callaway Jr. serving as the trustee.

Although the creator of the trust agreement, Marjorie H. Durham, died on May 3, 2009, her daughter Lucinda Durham Willard brought a civil suit against the attorney in early January 2014 over his handling of the trust.

The court’s decisions in the case of Callaway vs. Willard can be viewed in their entirety by clicking the appropriate button on the top right-hand corner on the Claxton Enterprise website.

By Mickey Peace, Publisher