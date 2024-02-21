Courthouse bell rings for the first time in 30 years; contractor, workers get dome tower clock on time

In case you haven’t been in downtown Claxton at the top of the hour, the chime of the Evans County Courthouse bell is back ringing again after three decades of silence. At 5 p.m. on Monday, February 12, with all four clocks on time, the bell rang five times throughout the City of Claxton for the first time in 30 years, marking the hour of five o’clock. The chimes wouldn’t be heard if it wasn’t for the owner of USA Professional Services, Inc. – Josh Burnett, and co-worker Christopher Gage Malonee.

