Courthouse gets birthday face lift

About 100 years ago this week, give or take a few days, workers finished the last construction details for the Evans County Courthouse and turned the new structure over to the Board of Commissioners. A single photo on the front page of The Claxton Enterprise heralded the completion of the courthouse, published on Friday, June 22, 1923, and noted that the building would be turned over to the commissioners on “…next Wednesday.” The following Wednesday arrived on June 27, after furniture for the courthouse was delivered and put in place.

