Courthouse historical designation gets official plaque, 40 years later

It’s been official for decades, but now there’s a plaque on the wall that Evans County’s century old courthouse is on the National Registry of Historic Places. During a brief ceremony at the courthouse on Thursday afternoon, members of the Evans County Historical Society met for the unveiling of the new plaque, following brief remarks from Historical Society members Pharris Johnson, Darin McCoy, and Paul Eason.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.