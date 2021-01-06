COVID-19 cases on the rise – Georgia sees record numbers; Evans Co. surpasses 600 cases

As Georgians rang in the New Year, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases skyrocketed across the state.

On December 31, 2020, Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported a record high 8,545 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. That record was shattered the following day when DPH reported 8,767 new cases.

Also according to DPH, as of Monday, Jan. 4, Evans County has 601 confirmed COVID-19 cases – rising by 34 cases in the last two weeks – as well as 8 confirmed deaths, and 5 probable deaths.

For the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our online archives dating back to 1915.

By Julie Braly, Editor