COVID-19 community vaccination clinic continues at Evans Memorial Hospital

COVID-19 vaccination clinic and testing continues strong this week at Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH).

During the community COVID-19 vaccination clinics held at EMH, (as of February 8, 2021), to date:

• 924 people have received their first dose of the vaccine

• 133 people have received their second dose of the vaccine

…Bill Lee, Chief Executive Officer at EMH said as of Monday, “We have a current waiting list of 722 people (to receive vaccine) and received 300 first dose vaccines at the facility this morning.”

…Additionally, Lee said EMH will be providing over 325 second dose vaccines Tuesday through Friday of this week.

By Julie Braly, Editor