COVID-19 hotline opens at EMH; vaccinations available

Citing their goal of keeping the community safe and informed, and the prevalence of COVID in Evans County, Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) announced it has opened a new COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 912-739-5136, where callers can schedule vaccines at the facility or ask questions they may have regarding the vaccine.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are still available at EMH and leaders say they cannot stress enough how important it is to get vaccinated.

…Since the COVID-19 vaccination became available at the facility, EMH has hosted numerous vaccination clinics to the public. To date, 4,525 people have been vaccinated at EMH via individual appointments and clinics held at the hospital and various locations throughout the county.

During EMHs most recent three-day community clinic, held July 1, 6-7, a mere 12 people took advantage and were vaccinated.

As of Tuesday afternoon, EMH had 3,500 vaccinations on hand. Two thousand of those doses, however, will expire Saturday, on July 31 if not administered. The facility has doses of the Moderna vaccine on hand that will not expire until September 30.

By Julie Braly, Editor