COVID cases surge in Evans County Sudden return: “It is here with vengeance.”

Evans County has seen a sudden surge in positive COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. In the past week alone, 26 new cases were confirmed in Evans County, with 18 of those cases reported since Friday, July 23. These figures were the reported cases as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

Evans County has now had 818 confirmed cases of COVID since the county’s first case was reported to Georgia’s DPH in April, 2020. That number, say local healthcare leaders, is expected to steadily rise.

…All recent patients who were admitted (to Evans Memorial Hospital) with COVID-19 had not received a vaccine for the virus…most are all age 50 and under, mostly clustering in late 30s and early 40s.

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our weekly digital version as well as our online archives dating back to 1915.

By Julie Braly, Editor