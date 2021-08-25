COVID cases taking toll on EMH, local healthcare providers; “The numbers are completely shocking”

…The number of COVID-related admissions at Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) during the month of August has skyrocketed… “The numbers are completely shocking,” said EMH Chief Nursing Officer Hope Gray.

…“Working double time and overtime on an on-going basis to ensure patients receive the care they need and deserve, is very demanding on our staff,” said Chief Executive Officer Bill Lee. “But they continue to do it every day.”

During EMH’s Board meeting Tuesday, Lee and Gray described a struggle with recruiting additional staff as…the Delta Variant has spread across the nation at an unprecedented rate…

