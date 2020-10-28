Cruisin’ in The Country cancelled

The Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 25th Anniversary Cruisin’ in the Country bicycle ride, scheduled for November 14, 2020, will be postponed. In what has been an ever-changing and challenging time, the decision was based on many factors.

“Cancelling this year’s ride was a difficult decision to make, but the Chamber Board of Directors felt it was not in the best interest of our community’s health, and Cruisin’ participants and volunteers, to move forward with plans for this year’ event”, said Chris Gay, Chamber President.

“We recognize that the postponement may come as a disappointment to many Cruisin’ fans, but we look forward to planning a bigger and better event in the future. Tentatively, the 25th Anniversary ride will be celebrated on November 13, 2021.