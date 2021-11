Although the morning started off with chilly temperatures in the mid-40s, the temperatures rose to the mid-70s throughout the day and cyclists participating in the 25th annual Cruisin’ in the Country Saturday couldn’t have asked for better weather.

A total of 160 cyclists traveled various routes…

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.