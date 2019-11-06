Cruisin’ in the Country event this weekend

The 24th annual Cruisin’ in the Country bicycling event and 5K run is being held this weekend, Nov. 9-10. Cyclists from five states including Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida have registered to participate, said Tammi Hall, Director of the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce.

“Safety is our number one priority,” said Hall, who asks that local residents slow down and share the roads with the hundreds of cyclists and runners who will be in the area this weekend.

Headquarters for the event is the Evans County Recreation Department. Registration and packet pickup for both the 5K run and the ride will begin at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Hall explained this is a “show and go” event meaning cyclists can begin their route when they choose, but they are strongly encouraged to do so by 9:15 a.m. The 5K run/walk, a new event added this year, will begin at 8:30 a.m…….

By Julie Braly, Editor