Cruisin’ in the Country has another successful ride

Claxton enjoyed another successful event with the 23rd annual Cruisin’ in the Country Bike Ride held Saturday, November 10. This year’s ride yielded 160 registered cyclists from six states including one who traveled from Arizona to participate.

Cyclists chose Rehoboth Baptist Church’s rest stop as the first place winner.

By Julie Braly, Editor