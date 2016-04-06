Cruisin’ in the Country Saturday – please use caution

Organizers are expecting 200 cyclists for the 23rd annual Cruisin’ in the Country Bike Ride happening this Saturday, November 10. This year’s theme is “Cruisin’ for our superheros.”

Cruisin’ is organized by the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce. “We encourage drivers to share the road with the cyclists. Please use extra caution while traveling this weekend,” said Caughey Hearn, President of the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce.

Headquarters for the event will be at the Evans County Recreation Department. Registration will open at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9, and close at 9 p.m. On Saturday, registration will open at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $65 per person. Walk up registrations are welcome.

