Curtis Lee Cobb, born November 15, 1937, in Claxton, Ga., was the eldest child of Penton and Bertha Mae Cobb’s eight children. After a long illness, he departed this life on April 19, 2022. Curtis enlisted in the Army in 1955 and served honorably until his discharge in 1965. Curtis, affectionately known by his CB handle Swamp Dog, worked as a heavy equipment operator on Boston’s famous Big Dig until his retirement. He married the love of his life, Anna Morgan, on February 11, 2004. They loved to enjoy each other’s company by traveling and eating out. Curtis also loved fishing and BBQ’s. Curtis was an active member of Mt. Olive where he served as a Sunday School Superintendent. On May 31, 2021, he was ordained as a Deacon of the church. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Penton and Bertha Mae; sisters Mazie and Betty; and children, Denise and Vanessa. He leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife Anna; sons, Curtis Jr., Bryan, Myreon, and step-son, Dexter (Deirdre); daughters, Vajetta, Renee, Curtana (Robinson); and a host of grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. A walk through viewing will be held Monday, April 25, from 6-7 p.m., at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church #1, 121 Mt. Olive Church Road, Nevils, Georgia. A Life Celebration will be held Tuesday, April 26, at 12 noon, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church #1. Mr. Cobb will lie in state from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Final resting place will be the church cemetery. Smalls Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.