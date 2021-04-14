Cycling duo begin 1,400 mile fundraising journey

Dennis Dorman and Jerry Smith, friends and bicycling enthusiasts, began a ‘Cycling For God’s Children’ journey on the morning of Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Departing from Jerry’s home on Hwy. 169 just outside of Bellville, Georgia, the duo plan to cycle nearly 1,400 miles. Their route will take them along the East Coast Greenway to their final destination of Bar Harbor, Maine.

The Claxton Enterprise will follow Dennis and Jerry’s journey and provide written updates in the coming weeks. The pair have no specific end date in mind noting the ride is not a race but rather a pleasurable touring ride.

The sole purpose of the journey is to raise funds to provide meals for impoverished children in Malawi, Africa. More specifically, Dennis and Jerry have adopted the 658 children who attend school in the Thumba village in Malawi.

All donations generated by Dennis and Jerry’s bicycling trip will benefit Mary’s Meals – a non-denominational school feeding program. Through this non-profit organization, children are provided a meal each day they attend school.

“Malawi is one of the world’s poorest countries with one in four people living in extreme poverty,” Dennis said. “It is also one of the worst-hit by HIV and AIDS with more than a million children in Malawi having been orphaned by the disease.”

“Jerry and I are very passionate about this cause,” Dennis said. “Thousands of children are dying on a daily basis because of lack of nourishment – they are starving to death. It takes just $21 to feed a child one hot meal a day for an entire year school year. Of every $1 raised for Mary’s Meals, a minimum of .93 cents goes directly to the feeding program.”

To learn more about Jerry and Dennis’ cause and how you can donate, visit www.cycling4godschildren.org.

The story of Mary’s Meals can be viewed on YouTube at Child 31.