Cynthia Leigh Sapp Eason, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 in Dublin. She was born on October 29, 1964 to Perry and Shirley Porter Sapp and had lived in Manassas most of her life. Cynthia was a homemaker that loved gardening and babysitting. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ertrell Sapp. Cynthia is survived by her fiancé, Danny Kennedy of Claxton; her children, Misty Leigh Morgan of Midway, Jordan Eason of Savannah, and Shelby Danielle Eason of Claxton; her siblings, Bobby Souls of Bloomingdale and Denny Sapp of Atlanta; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family is honoring Cynthia’s wishes by not having a public service. Low Country Cremation and Burial have the honor to serve the family of Cynthia Leigh Sapp Eason.