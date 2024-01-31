Daisy City Council addresses various community concerns, potential projects

Several items of discussion came to the table at Daisy’s city council meeting on Monday, January 22. Some water leaks around the city have recently been corrected thanks to the efforts of council members Carson Sands and Ronnie Rustin. The two discussed a particularly deep leak that had affected a citizen’s yard off of B Sands St. during the rainy weekends in January.

