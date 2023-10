The annual Daisy Day celebration is set for this Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Railroad St. The afternoon is planned to be fun for all ages. With over 15 food vendors, attendees can enjoy anything from Sweet Potato Pies to Fried Seafood and Shaved Ice.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.