As of Tuesday, missing juvenile 14-year-old Lindsey Peyton Ulmer was found. Ulmer was missing from the Daisy area of Evans County on since December 14, 2023. The juvenile has been located in Candler County and is currently being transported back to Evans County where she will be turned over to DJJ.

Due to receiving news past the press deadline, the runaway juvenile notice is published within this week’s edition of The Enterprise.