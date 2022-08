A Daisy man was recently arrested and faces a slew of charges after fleeing from law enforcement officials last week.

…the Trooper activated his blue lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop.

…The driver was identified as Alexander Maurice Ray, 36, of Daisy. Ray was arrested and charged with a long list of charges.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.