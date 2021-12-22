Daisy mayor, city clerk retire

Daisy Mayor Inman “Junior” Brown and wife Carolyn S. Brown, who serves as the City Clerk, will retire from those positions December 31, after having served 38 years and 37 years, respectively.

… Inman … served as a Daisy council member for 16 years (1983 – 1999) and was elected mayor in 1999. He has maintained that position since that time – 22 years.

… Carolyn … was born and raised in Daisy, and has served as the City Clerk since 1984. She has chosen to leave that position at the same time Inman will leave his tenure as mayor.