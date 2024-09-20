Daniel Lee Anderson, age 47, affectionately known as “Blinker” or “Big Sexy” to his friends and family, was born on August 11, 1977, in Statesboro, and had lived his whole life in Evans County. He departed this life on September 19, 2024, at Evans Memorial Hospital, leaving behind a legacy defined by hard work, humor, and love for his family. A proud 1996 graduate of Claxton High School, Daniel dedicated himself to a career in trucking. For 29 years, he traversed the roads, and for the last 14 years, he was the proud owner of T&S Trucking. His work ethic was matched only by his passion for the open road, where he expertly maneuvered his beloved trucks. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Daniel was well-known for his jovial personality; he was a jokester who brought laughter and light to those around him. Daniel found joy in various hobbies and interests, particularly fishing and hunting, which allowed him to connect with nature and unwind from the rigors of his career. His strong connection to his trucks extended beyond mere work; he took great pride in their care, reflecting his meticulous nature. He is survived by his devoted mother, Glenda Anderson of Claxton; his beloved companion, Jessann of Claxton; and his children, Tyler Anderson of Claxton, Seth Anderson (Tina Dubberly) of Glennville, as well as his younger sons Ryallen and Harlan Anderson, both of Claxton. Daniel also cherished his role as a grandfather to Addelyn and Allen Luke Anderson, providing them with love and guidance. He is further survived by his brothers, Robert William Anderson and Timothy Allen Anderson, both of Claxton, along with several nieces and nephews who will remember him fondly. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Allen Anderson, and his grandparents, Darnell and Mary Crosby. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during the visitation scheduled for September 21, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Low Country Cremation & Burial in Reidsville, Georgia. Following this, a graveside service will take place at Brewton Cemetery in Claxton, starting at 3:30 p.m. Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Anderson family