Dannie C. Miller Sr., a devoted family man and pillar of the Hagan community, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the age of 95. Surrounded by his loving family, he peacefully transitioned at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Born on June 5, 1928, in Hagan, to the late Daniel C. and Bertie Manning Miller. He spent his childhood in Savannah until the age of 13 when he returned to Hagan, the place he would call home for the rest of his life. As was common at the time, Dannie went to work at an early age, working as both a carpenter and as a logger in his early teen years. At the age of 17, and just prior to the end of World War 2, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served with honor and fulfilled his commitment to free the world of tyranny as a member of the “Greatest Generation”. After his time in the Navy, he would return to Hagan and ply his teenage trade once again returning to the logging woods. Seeking better opportunities, he went to work as a lineman for Canoochee EMC. Later in his career, he traveled to Savannah to work as an electrician for Union Camp. Following a lifelong dream and allowing his entrepreneurial spirit to lead him; he established Millers Market and Dannie’s Jiffy Market in Hagan. He later gained recognition for his exceptional barbecue at another of his businesses, Dannie’s Barbeque. In 1975, recognizing the growing population of the area, he started D and C Properties, which remains operational to present day. In addition to his dedication to hard work, his life was characterized by his diverse interests and unwavering commitment to his family. He had a deep love for horses and enjoyed riding. In his pursuit for all things horsepower, he possessed the finest automobiles during his younger life as well. Of utmost importance to him however, family gatherings, especially those centered around frying catfish, were cherished moments for him. His sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren held a special place in his heart, and his inseparable 75-year bond with his wife, Cora Jane Miller, was a testament to their enduring love. Reading, watching westerns, and playing horseshoes also brought him solace, and he approached life with a generous and ever-present smile, always ready to lend a helping hand. In the midst of his business ventures and varied hobbies, his dedication to the betterment of his community was still vitally important to him. This civic service commitment was exemplified through his dedicated 20 years as a Hagan City Councilman. He worked diligently to improve the lives of those around him and be a guiding voice for his community. Additionally, of paramount importance to Dannie was his faith. He was a member of Hagan United Methodist Church, where he faithfully served the Lord and, for over 50 years held the role of Sunday School Superintendent. His generosity, unwavering faith, and commitment to family and community will be remembered as his enduring legacy. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, James “Bubba” Miller and Louise Miller Nobles. Left to cherish a lifetime of memories is his beloved wife of 75 years, Mrs. Cora Jane Miller; sons and daughters-in-law, Paul C. and Anne Lindley Miller of Bellville, Dr. Robert R. and Zan Shelton Miller of Claxton, Dannie “Dane” and Carol Bacon Miller, and Clay D. and Melissa Wambles Miller of Hagan; ten cherished grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends also survive. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 am., on Saturday, June 24, at the Hagan United Methodist Church with the funeral services to follow at 11 a.m., with Rev. Tammy Fincher officiating. Interment will follow in the Brewton Cemetery with military honors. The family is honored by all expressions of sympathy; however, they suggest that in memory of Dannie, memorial contributions be made to Hagan United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 372, Hagan, Ga. 30458. Low Country Cremation and Burial is honored to serve the Miller family during this time of mourning.