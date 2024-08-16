Dannie R. Strickland, 76, passed away on August 11, 2024 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Dannie was born in Daisy, Georgia on September 26, 1947. He loved the city of Daisy and spending time with his family and all of his “Crazy Daisy Friends”. Dannie worked for Evans Concrete and retired after 30 dedicated years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Mary Hutto Strickland; wife, Ellen Tucker Strickland; brother, Joey Strickland; sister, Betty Waters. Surviving are his brothers, Jimmy Strickland of Daisy, Ga., and Tommy (Shirley) Strickland of Vidalia, Ga.; sister, Mary Ann Strickland of Daisy, Ga.; five nieces, Brooke and Bridgett Sullivan, Tracy Gully, Jamye Jones, and Toni Flotlin; three nephews, Dusty Waters, Bo Strickland, and Cody Strickland. Visitation was held Thursday, August 15, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Thursday, August 15, 11:00 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or St Jude Children’s Hospital, by going online to www.stjude.org Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.