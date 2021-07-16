Danny Adrian Blocker, Sr. (Bear), age 75, passed away Saturday, July 10 after a short illness. Danny was born in Statesboro, Georgia to Mr. Ellis Felton Blocker and Mrs. Linnie Thompson Blocker on December 7, 1945. He was a 1963 graduate of Glennville High School. Danny retired from the Georgia National Guard. He owned and operated Blocker’s Texaco and served the Gooseneck community for over 50 years. Danny married Brenda Sharpe, the love of his life, in 1967, who survives him. Danny is also survived by children, Danny Adrian Blocker, Jr. (Terri), Jeffery Ellis Blocker (Julie), April Blocker McCord (Corey); siblings, Ellis Randy Blocker (Modene) and Sandra Blocker Moore; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. His parents preceded Danny in death. Danny loved spending time with family and serving the Gooseneck community. He enjoyed watching football, playing marbles and eating fried shrimp. Funeral services were held July 13, at 11 a.m. from Harmony United Methodist Church. Pastors Winston Beasley and Clay Loadman, Sr. officiated along with friend, David Oliver. Interment followed in the Church Cemetery. Glennville Funeral Home served the Blocker family.