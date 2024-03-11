Danny Carl Driggers, 65, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2024. He graduated from Statesboro High School in 1978. Danny was a truck driver for most of his life, and dedicated nearly 25 years with Claude Howard Lumber Company. He was a hardworking man. He enjoyed wood-working, being outdoors and above all, his greatest passion was spending time with his family, especially his three daughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, James H. “Sonny” Driggers and Betty Colson Driggers; and niece, Donna Mitchelle Driggers. Surviving are his three daughters, Tina (Mitchell) Speer of Mendes, Ga., Brooke Hendrix of Claxton, Ga., Betsy Wentzel (David Akridge) of Swainsboro, Ga.; three brothers, Paul Driggers of Statesboro, Ga.; Randy (Pam) Driggers of Brooklet, Ga.; Virgil Driggers of Statesboro, Ga.; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 14, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Lyons officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Akridge, Mitchell Speer, Kevin Hendrix, Landon Hendrix, Randall Driggers and Dalton Driggers. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.