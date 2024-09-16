Danny Clyde Livingston, 70, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 13, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 21, 1954, in Claxton, Ga. to L. C. and Sue Hendrix Livingston, and was a lifelong resident of Evans County. Danny graduated from Claxton High School in 1973. He then served his country for six years in the Army and National Guard, where he received the expert rating, which is the highest ranking in marksmanship. He worked for Georgia Pacific/Interfor in the Sawmill Industry, where he retired after 46 years. He was an avid outdoorsman with a love of hunting and fishing. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon of the church. He taught the adult male Sunday School for over 20 years, and loved being able to shake hands and give hugs every Sunday as a greeter. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, L.C. and Sue Livingston; son, Danny Clyde (DC) Livingston, Jr.; brother, David Livingston; mother and father-in-law, Danny and Sandra Gibbs; father-in-law, Buddy Blocker; and brother-in-law, Kerry Blocker. Surviving are his loving wife of almost 50 years, Kelly Blocker Livingston of Claxton; son, Dustin (Scarlett) Livingston of Shellman Bluff; daughter-in-law, Julie Bland of Glennville; sister, Linda (Edward) Oglesbee of Claxton; brother, Dennis Livingston of Claxton; sister-in-law, Kim Brown of Reidsville, and Donna Blocker of Claxton; grandchildren, Chasity and Chase Dubberly, and Jace Danner; great-grandchildren, Camden McClung, Cade Dubberly, Kya and Callyn Thorpe, and adopted granddaughter, Brianna DeLoach; several nieces and nephews. Visitation was held Monday, September 16, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church in Claxton, Ga. Funeral services were held Monday, September 16, 2:00 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church, Claxton, Ga. Burial was in Bull Creek Church Cemetery in Claxton, Ga. Remembrances may be made to Eastside Baptist Church Building Fund, 200 S. Peters St., Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.