DARE officer pays tribute to late son

In anticipation of the recent Claxton High School prom, Evans County Sheriff’s Deputy Gordon Lowe – DARE officer for the local school system – shared a personal prom-night tragedy with students last week. The story he shared, in hopes that students will not drink and drive, is about losing his own son and is entitled A Tribute to Jimmy.

For the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our archives dating back to 1915!

By Julie Braly, Editor