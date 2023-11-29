Darell T. NeSmith, 74, passed away on November 27, 2023. He was a member of Believers Church in Statesboro, Georgia. Darell grew up farming and began to work with Mr. Charles Edwards to become a master electrician. Darell served two years in The United States Army and dedicated 35 years working for Meldrim Saw Mill. He had a passion for woodworking. He was preceded in death by his parents, Winton S. and Evelyn K. NeSmith. Surviving are his wife, Mary T. NeSmith; son, Bobby NeSmith; daughters, Dawn (Walter) Rush; Tammy (Randy) Gay and Suzan Ringer; brother, Steve (Donna Gail) NeSmith; sister, Patsy Herring; 16 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 2, 11:00 a.m. at Believers Church of Statesboro. Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Believer’s Church of Statesboro, P.O. Box 1240, Statesboro, Ga. 30459. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.