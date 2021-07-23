Darien Keith Sapp, 53, passed away under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. He was a native of Bulloch County, but lived in Evans County all of his life where he attended and graduated from Claxton High School in 1987. Keith joined the Claxton Fire Department in 1989 where he earned his title as Captain, and retired in 2018. He was a member of the Gospel Baptist Church and worked at Wal-Mart for several years. Surviving are his parents, Homer and Gynette Sapp of Daisy, Ga.; brother, Patrick (Melissa McDaniel) Sapp of Daisy, Ga.; sister, Melissa (Job) Gutierrez of Daisy, Ga.; along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 24 at Gospel Baptist Church from 12 – 2 p.m. Funeral servicves will be held Saturday, July 24 at Gospel Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Burial will be in DeLoach Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ashley Sikes, Andy Sikes, Michael Hucheson, Harold Rogers, Ty Hayman and Bob Dewitt. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gospel Baptist Church. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.