Darla Harrelson, 59, passed away at her home August 21. She was a native of Bryan County, where she attended school, then moved to Evans County and stayed for 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and cooking. She was preceded in death by her son, T. Matthew Harrelson; parents, Richard and Gertie Burnsed and Glenda Wood; brothers, Steve Edenfield and Glenn Burnsed, Sr.; and brother, Pauly Edge. Surviving are two sons, Michael Harrelson of Rincon, Ga. and Josh (Heather) Harrelson of Claxton; daughter, Robin McCullough of Claxton; step-mother, Barbara Burnsed of Statesboro, Ga.; three grandchildren, Taylor Mixon, Christian Mixon and Matthew Harrelson, all of Claxton; three brothers, David (Denise) Phillips of Ocala, Fla., Chuck (Erin) Burnsed of Jacksonville, Fla. and Billy Edge of Hazelhurst; four sisters, Sadie (Tony) Cook of Tallahassee, Fla., Windy (Dal) Durden of Swainsboro, Ga., Regina Vidricksen of Ok., and Cindy (Junior) Sellers of Hazlehurst, Ga.; along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 24, from 1-3 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and chapel service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 24, at 3 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Harrelson, Dustin Risher, Brandon Wilson, DeWayne Sellers, Casey Kirkland, Daniel Reynolds, Glenn Burnsed and Jamie Lott. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.