Darlene Ann Bliss, 63, passed away September 7, at her home surrounded by her loving family. The Jacksonville, Florida native has lived in the Black Creek community for over 20 years. Darlene worked for The Kennickell Group for 14 years. She enjoyed buying and selling items on the internet from others who shared her thrifty interest with her. More than anything else, she loved her family and valued time spent with them. She is preceded in death by her father, Wilton Stewart; husband, Eddie Bliss; and daughter, Misty Beard. Surviving are her mother, Betty Stewart; son, Jeremy (Kristi) Beard of Bloomingdale, Ga.; daughter, Kelly (Nick) Sikes of Pooler, Ga.; sister, Denise (Jeff) Camuti of the Black Creek community; grandchildren, Bryce, Jaylynn and Kassidy Beard and Sarah Sikes; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, 1 – 2 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 9, at 2 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Northside Cemetery in Pembroke, Ga. Pallbearers will be Steve Ray, Richard Ray, Christopher Jerriel, Fred Stregles, Bill Mundt and Brandon Winters. Remembrances may be made to Hospice of Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, Ga. 31416; Nancy N. or J.C. Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion, 225 Candler Drive Savannah, Ga. 31405. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.