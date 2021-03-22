David A. Tippins, 84, passed away Friday, March 19 at St Joseph’s/Candler Hospital in Savannah. He was born February 2, 1937 in Evans County to Gus and Eula Bradley Tippins and lived in Evans County all of his life. David served with the 165th Airlift Wing of the Georgia National Guard and was a farmer all of his life. He was a County Commissioner with Evans County for 12 years, served on the board for the Evans County Library, and served on the Evans County Farm Bureau Board. David was a farm equipment manufactor and owner and operator of Tippins Farm Equipment for many years. He served as vice president for Sands Field Cemetery and was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Cowart Tippins of Claxton; children, Dave Tippins and Steve Tippins, both of Claxton; sister, Brenda Tippins Asselin of Claxton; nephew, Wesley Asselin of Pembroke, Georgia; several other relatives also survive.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Monday, March 22, at Antioch Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m., Monday, March 22, with Rev. Eric Rentz and Dr. Tab Smith officiating. Burial will be in Sands Field Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Anthony Tippins, Andy Cowart, Greg Cowart, Tommy Wall, Larry Blocker and Daniel Blocker

Social distancing of six feet due to Covid 19 will be enforced and masks are asked to be worn on all services.

Care and services are entrusted to Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville.