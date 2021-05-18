David Barrow, 69, passed away May 5. The native of Evans County was raised in The Church of God of Prophecy. He enjoyed raising chickens and was an avid fisherman. He loved visiting Shellman Bluff, but mostly he loved his children, grand-children and wife of 50 years, Sandra. David was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Laverne Barrow and his Granny, Pearl Sikes. Surviving are his wife, Sandra Barrow; two sons, Sam (Jennifer) Barrow of Claxton, Chris (Misty) Barrow of Claxton; one brother, Theron (Barbara) DeLoach of Shellman Bluff, Ga., Lynette (Mike) Rowe of Eulonia, Ga., Jane (James) Thompson of Claxton and Faye McCord and Wendell Knight of Claxton; six grandchildren, Courtney, Caitlyn, Kirstin, Colby, Andrew and Paisley Barrow, all of Claxton; along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Friday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jonathan Brown officiating. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery . Pallbearers were Bear Petrocci, Lance Royal, Cody Smith, Jarrod Strickland, English Sapp and Eli Sapp. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.