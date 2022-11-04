David Eason Yarbrough, 69, peacefully accepted the outstretched arms of his Lord on November 3. David fulfilled The Father’s plan for his life, finishing the course, having fought a good fight. David was a faithful and devoted husband to Terri, his wife of 46 years and a loving father to their daughter, Heather and sons, Jeremy and Corey. He was a humble and kind man, considering his illness to be a blessing, giving him more time to devote to Bible studies and his relationship with Jesus. Born in Savannah, Georgia, David lived most of his life in Claxton. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Forest Resource Management, and a Master of Education from the University of Georgia in Athens. He was a member of Eason Chapel Church where he served for more than 20 years as Chairman of the Board, Trustee, taught Sunday School, conducted Bible Studies and delighted young children as Barksdale, a Jack Russel Terrier, in a puppet ministry. David also served as Trustee and post Chairman of Tattnall Campground. During his career, he served with the Bulloch County Extension Service, taught agriculture and agribusiness at Claxton High School, was an instructor at Trident Training Facility at Kings Bay Naval Base in Kingsland, Georgia, and as he humbly described it, “held a desk job” at Southeastern Technical College in Vidalia/Swainsboro serving on the Executive Council as Vice President of Economic Development, until his retirement in 2019. David was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis E. and Martha V. Yarbrough; and granddaughter, Addison Yarbrough. Surviving are his wife, Terri F. Yarbrough of Claxton, Ga.; daughter, Heather (Reid) Maner of Savannah, Ga.; sons, Jeremy (Brook) Yarbrough of Claxton, Ga. and Corey (Tiffany) Yarbrough of Claxton, Ga.; brother, Glenn (Mary) Yarbrough of Claxton, Ga.; grandchildren, David and Caroline Maner, Briar Gilbert and Mason Yarbrough. Vistitation will be held Sunday, November 6, 4-6 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 7, 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in A.D. Eason Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tanner Fiveash, Casey Yarbrough, Stanz Wilks, Michael Tucker, Andrew Holloway and Chandler Backburn. Honorary pallbearers will be Executive Council of Southeastern Technical College. Remembrances may be sent to Tattnall Campground, c/o Paula K. Todd, 2948 Jennie Station Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.