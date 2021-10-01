David Mitchell, 77, passed away Friday, October 1 at St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga. He was a native of Evans County but resided in Savannah most of his life. He was a member, a deacon and served on the finance team of Savannah Baptist Temple Church for 40 years. He owned Mitchell’s T.V. Service in Savannah and then retired. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lehmon and Ora Mae Mitchell; and his brother, Estus Mitchell. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Jane Mitchell of Savannah, Ga.; son, Brian Mitchell of Atlanta, Ga.; daughters, Tammy Flanders of Pooler, Ga.; Tonya Morgan of Wilmington, N.C.; brothers, Herman Mitchell of Florida; Alton Mitchell of Texas; sisters, Marilyn Jones of Reidsville, Ga.; DeLoris Warren of Florida; three grandchildren, Jonathan Morgan, Mellissa Morgan and Logan Flanders; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.