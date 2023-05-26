David Randall ‘Randy’ Kennedy, 63, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023 at Augusta University Medical Center. Randy was a native of Evans County. With the exception of his four years of service in the United States Air Force and work in Cumming, Georgia as a builder, he has lived his entire life in Claxton. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. One of his passions was carpentry work and building things with his hands. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Jean Kennedy; brothers, Jim and Barry Kennedy; and son, Clay Sapp. Surviving are his wife, Penny Hendrix Kennedy; two sons, David (Chelsey) Kennedy and Dustin Kennedy; one daughter, Michele (John) Biggers; and two granddaughters, Payton Biggers and Braylee Kennedy, all of Claxton, Ga. Visitation will be held Friday, May, 26, 1 – 3 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 26, 3 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eddie Sapp, Keith Sapp, Scott Kennedy, Jerry Wiggins, Matt Smith and Bill Faint. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.