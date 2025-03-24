David Stanley Kelly, 62, passed away March 19, 2025. He was born and raised in Pinellas County, Florida. After moving to Georgia, David was employed by Georgia – Pacific, various steel construction/fabrication companies and most recently with Sands Logging. He enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing and woodworking. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon David Kelly and Margaret J. Harris. Surviving are his daughter, Megan Lee Kelly and his son, Leon James Kelly, both of Silverton, OR; sister, Suzanne Gotschall of Pooler, Ga.; several nephews, nieces and cousins. Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417, Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Child Advocacy Services SEGA, 109 N. College St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.