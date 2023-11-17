David Zeigler, 92, passed away November 15, 2023. He was a devoted Christian and displayed his faith attending East Main Church of God in Statesboro, Georgia. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years in Okinawa during the Korean War and later worked at American Cyanamid for 33 years. He loved hunting and fishing and cherished his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Bonnie P. Zeigler; and his parents, Carroll and Nolie Zeigler Surviving are his son, Rodney (Wendy) Zeigler of Collins, Ga.; daughter, Charlotte (Donald) Bebout of Ojo Caliente, N.M.; brother, Lawrence Zeigler; sisters, Ruth Tedder and Nolie White; three grandchildren, David (Kelly) Zeigler of Ellabell, Ga., Angela (Michael) Smith of Statesboro, Ga., Matthew (Tiana) Curtis of Manchester, CT.; five great-grandchildren, Dawson Zeigler, Austin Smith, Justin Smith, Joshua Smith and Tyler Smith. Visitation will be held Monday, November 27, 10:0 – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral will be held Monday, November 27, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chaple. Burial will be in Georgia Veterans Cemetery, Glennville, Georgia. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.