Deacon Alex (Cooling Water) Murray, 64, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 13 at Select Specialty Hospital in Savannah. He will be sadly missed by his many family and friends. He was a faithful Deacon and choir member at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. He leaves to cherish fond memories, loving and devoted children, Antonio Murray and Yakeisha of West Palm, Fla., Tiffany Murray of Miami, Fla. and Alex Murray of Claxton; three brothers, Emanuel (Margret) Thompson of Statesboro, James Murray of Claxton, and Michael (Elizabeth) Murray of Claxton,; six sisters, Lucille Wiggins of Jacksonville, Fla., Versie (Arthur) Lee of Belle Glade, Fla., Mary Wilkerson of Claxton, Emma (Arthur) Littles of Hagan, Annie Marie Bacon of Hagan and Lisa (Jonathan) Martin of Port St. Lucie, Fla. Visitation will be held Friday, April 19, from 6-8 p.m., at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church #1, 121 Mt. Olive Church Road, Nevils, Ga. A Life Celebration will be held Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m., at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church #1, 121 Mt. Olive Church Road, Nevils, Ga., with Pastor Delmons White, Eulogist. Deacon Murray will lie in-state at the church from noon until the hour of service. Smalls Funeral Home Inc. “Family Serving Families” is in charge of arrangements.

